Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Boosts Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,737 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,209 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in Comcast by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,027 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Up 1.0 %

CMCSA traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.31. 564,446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,595,088. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $54.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 93.91%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Redburn Partners lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.46.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.