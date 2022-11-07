Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $7.26 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,143 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 0.7% of Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 24,472 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 804,161 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $385,414,000 after acquiring an additional 8,970 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,496,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,316 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.9 %

COST stock traded down $4.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $481.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,506,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $494.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $500.36. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $612.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.72.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.40%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total value of $483,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,606,142.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,500 shares of company stock worth $3,134,235 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $517.00 to $512.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $600.00 to $490.00 in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.92.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.