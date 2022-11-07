Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Increases Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,840 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 1,176.5% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 217 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Express by 303.5% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.89.

American Express Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:AXP traded up $0.72 on Monday, reaching $145.44. 51,918 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,623,013. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.95. The company has a market capitalization of $108.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $199.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. Equities analysts predict that American Express will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.90%.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

