Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Increases Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,944 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 156,668 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,264,000 after purchasing an additional 28,461 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 12,658 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 4,429 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,485 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,759 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 285.8% during the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 8,048 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 5,962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Salesforce in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.76.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.29, for a total value of $419,267.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $5,060,619,772.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.29, for a total transaction of $419,267.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $5,060,619,772.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Brian Millham sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $52,722.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,122,070.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 82,335 shares of company stock worth $13,141,725 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $141.70. The stock had a trading volume of 148,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,217,885. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.04 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $141.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 261.57, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.16 and its 200-day moving average is $166.91.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

