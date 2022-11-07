Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases 2,657 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,456 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 92.3% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Union Pacific stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $195.96. 63,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,157,790. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $206.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.08. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.70 and a 12 month high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Union Pacific news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,798.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $217.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.40.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

