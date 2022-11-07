Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases 6,060 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,801 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 6,060 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVS. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its position in CVS Health by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 4,936 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 3,607 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of CVS traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $101.04. The stock had a trading volume of 149,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,767,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.65. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $86.28 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.67 and its 200 day moving average is $96.90. The firm has a market cap of $132.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.69.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.62%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CVS. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.90.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.