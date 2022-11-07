Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Raises Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 761.1% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $13,932,520.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at $10,515,189.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $13,932,520.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at $10,515,189.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $8,945,492.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at $10,571,166.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 97,091 shares of company stock worth $23,026,905. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $238.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,833,398. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.26 and a twelve month high of $261.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $235.20 and a 200 day moving average of $228.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 80.50%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

