Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Raises Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $2.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $184.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,920,919. The business’s 50 day moving average is $192.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.31. The firm has a market cap of $114.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.15. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.25 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. BNP Paribas lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $224.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.78.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

