Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases 13,864 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,567 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,864 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $8,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 177,197 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $15,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.1% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 123,384 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.3% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 80,508 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 10.6% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,874 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after buying an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 7.2% during the second quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,680 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $97.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Medtronic Price Performance

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $85.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,992,574. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $79.44 and a one year high of $123.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.77.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.28%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

