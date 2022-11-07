Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases 7,774 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,774 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Prologis were worth $6,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Prologis by 43.8% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 40.3% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 208.1% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLD. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Prologis from $172.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Scotiabank upgraded Prologis from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Bank of America began coverage on Prologis in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Prologis from $163.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Prologis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.28.

PLD stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $108.36. The stock had a trading volume of 32,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,973,077. The stock has a market cap of $80.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.87. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.03 and a 52-week high of $174.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 73.21%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.63%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

