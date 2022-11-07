Kentucky Retirement Systems Raises Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Deere & Company were worth $6,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DE. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 151.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total value of $817,159.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,432,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total transaction of $817,159.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,432,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at $6,464,543.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,750 shares of company stock worth $5,003,431 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Deere & Company Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $389.00 to $365.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.58.

Shares of NYSE DE traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $395.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,610. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $446.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $365.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $351.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $119.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.64 by ($0.48). Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The business had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.59%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

