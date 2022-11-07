KeyCorp Boosts PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Price Target to $48.00

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Shares of PRCT opened at $39.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 15.27 and a current ratio of 16.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.08. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a 12-month low of $15.38 and a 12-month high of $52.40.

PROCEPT BioRobotics ( NASDAQ:PRCT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $16.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 126.00% and a negative return on equity of 30.56%. Sell-side analysts expect that PROCEPT BioRobotics will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRCT. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,984,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,649,000 after buying an additional 1,032,091 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,904,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,622,000 after buying an additional 58,511 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 824,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,840,000 after buying an additional 288,268 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 323.6% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 762,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,939,000 after buying an additional 582,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 608,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,275,000 after buying an additional 23,439 shares during the last quarter. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

