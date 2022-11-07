KeyCorp Cuts Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Price Target to $295.00

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $310.00 to $295.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

PCTY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson downgraded Paylocity from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on Paylocity from $240.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Paylocity from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Paylocity from $274.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Paylocity from $195.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $259.00.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Paylocity Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $201.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 126.23 and a beta of 1.08. Paylocity has a fifty-two week low of $152.01 and a fifty-two week high of $314.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $237.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.97.

Insider Transactions at Paylocity

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $228.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.96 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 9.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Paylocity will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Paylocity news, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.00, for a total value of $49,580.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,307,036. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Paylocity news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 3,000 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.09, for a total value of $741,270.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,613 shares in the company, valued at $2,375,276.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 185 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.00, for a total value of $49,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,307,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,710 shares of company stock worth $31,554,173 over the last quarter. 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Paylocity

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Paylocity by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,042 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $410,000. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 6,838 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Paylocity by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paylocity

(Get Rating)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.