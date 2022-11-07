Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.88-$0.96 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $414.00 million-$422.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $417.14 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on KFRC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kforce from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Kforce from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Kforce from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Get Kforce alerts:

Kforce Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KFRC traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.32. 2,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,756. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.30. Kforce has a 1 year low of $54.34 and a 1 year high of $81.47.

Kforce Announces Dividend

Kforce ( NASDAQ:KFRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Kforce had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 44.12%. The business had revenue of $437.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Kforce will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Kforce by 5.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Kforce by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new position in Kforce in the first quarter valued at $1,527,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Kforce by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Kforce by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 8,827 shares during the period. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kforce

(Get Rating)

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.