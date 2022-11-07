Kirstin Gould Acquires 3,000 Shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Stock

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) Director Kirstin Gould bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.05 per share, with a total value of $69,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,589 shares in the company, valued at $221,026.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

James River Group Trading Up 0.2 %

James River Group stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.00. 648,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,042. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.94. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $19.76 and a 12-month high of $31.52. The firm has a market cap of $861.58 million, a PE ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

James River Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -12.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On James River Group

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JRVR shares. Compass Point cut James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $28.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on James River Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JRVR. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in James River Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in James River Group by 218.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in James River Group by 326.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in James River Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in James River Group by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

