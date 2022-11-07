Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Acquires 7,392 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 49.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,392 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 96.2% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 164.4% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $99.33. The company had a trading volume of 358,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,703,122. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.80 and a 200-day moving average of $105.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $181.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.90, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.25. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $90.23 and a 12 month high of $179.25.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney to $120.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.24.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

