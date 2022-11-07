Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 191.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Westpark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $218.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,031. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $218.26 and a 200 day moving average of $220.00. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $192.88 and a twelve month high of $329.88.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.