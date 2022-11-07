Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Buys 318 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 242.7% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF stock traded up $0.25 on Monday, reaching $44.02. The stock had a trading volume of 12,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,932. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.36. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $38.54 and a 1 year high of $60.06.

