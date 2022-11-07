Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Buys 34 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,541 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 125.0% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 920.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schubert & Co increased its stake in Broadcom by 77.4% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $3.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $468.96. 38,634 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,370,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $677.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $472.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $514.74. The company has a market cap of $189.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.23. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Broadcom from $635.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $672.83.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

