Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Increases Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in Lam Research by 71.7% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LRCX. Summit Insights upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $455.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Lam Research from $700.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $484.86.

NASDAQ LRCX traded up $7.21 on Monday, hitting $426.75. 51,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,584,898. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $391.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $441.51. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $299.59 and a 52-week high of $731.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $58.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.37.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 74.74% and a net margin of 26.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 35.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 19.79%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

