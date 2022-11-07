Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Lowers Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,729 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Cigna by 6,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 126 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 327.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,023 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,655 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,317 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares during the period. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,624,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,838 shares in the company, valued at $11,051,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,051 shares of company stock worth $5,857,541 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cigna Stock Performance

NYSE CI traded up $4.73 on Monday, reaching $326.86. 22,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,817,508. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.72. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $191.74 and a one year high of $328.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $276.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.44 by $0.78. Cigna had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $45.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.24 EPS. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 23.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $330.00 to $370.00 in a report on Sunday. StockNews.com began coverage on Cigna in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Cigna from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.54.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

