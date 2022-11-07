Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Purchases 86 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 315.6% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $156.07. 133,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,840,034. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $155.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.07. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $150.57 and a 52 week high of $193.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

