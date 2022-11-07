Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Sets New 1-Year High at $28.13

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.13 and last traded at $28.41, with a volume of 232234 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ADRNY shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from €31.00 ($31.00) to €34.00 ($34.00) in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. HSBC upgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €31.50 ($31.50) price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.95.

Get Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize alerts:

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.80. The company has a market cap of $29.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Cuts Dividend

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize ( OTCMKTS:ADRNY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.85 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 2.89%. Analysts expect that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.3784 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 2.93%. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.91%.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following segments: The U.S., Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.