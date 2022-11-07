Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Shares Gap Up to $12.59

Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.59, but opened at $13.00. Koninklijke Philips shares last traded at $12.89, with a volume of 18,593 shares.

PHG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Koninklijke Philips from €18.80 ($18.80) to €10.90 ($10.90) in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered Koninklijke Philips from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €17.00 ($17.00) price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Koninklijke Philips Trading Up 2.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.24 and a 200 day moving average of $19.97.

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a negative net margin of 6.09% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 606.8% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 14.26% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

