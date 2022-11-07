Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Shares Gap Up to $12.59

Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.59, but opened at $13.00. Koninklijke Philips shares last traded at $12.89, with a volume of 18,593 shares.
PHG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Koninklijke Philips from €18.80 ($18.80) to €10.90 ($10.90) in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered Koninklijke Philips from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €17.00 ($17.00) price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.24 and a 200 day moving average of $19.97.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 606.8% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 14.26% of the company’s stock.
Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.
