Konnect Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $315,493.00 (KCT)

Konnect (KCT) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. During the last week, Konnect has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Konnect has a total market cap of $835.59 million and approximately $315,493.00 worth of Konnect was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Konnect token can currently be purchased for $0.0681 or 0.00000329 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Konnect

Konnect’s launch date was May 24th, 2022. Konnect’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Konnect’s official website is konnect.finance. Konnect’s official Twitter account is @konnect_kct and its Facebook page is accessible here. Konnect’s official message board is medium.com/@konnect_kct.

Buying and Selling Konnect

According to CryptoCompare, “Konnect is a blockchain-based membership platform bridging between reality and metaverse via real economy.KCT is a membership token that can be used within Konnect World. Users can receive benefits over other payment methods when paying with KCT. A separate stable coin exclusively for payment will be used in the future. Membership can be obtained through KCT staking.”

