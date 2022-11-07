Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Price Target Raised to $119.00 at HC Wainwright

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $107.00 to $119.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 58.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Krystal Biotech stock traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $75.31. 477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,826. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.45. Krystal Biotech has a 12 month low of $38.86 and a 12 month high of $102.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.92 and a beta of 0.87.

Krystal Biotech ( NASDAQ:KRYS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech will post -5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. 81.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

