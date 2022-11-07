Lake Street Capital Trims Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Target Price to $45.00

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Lake Street Capital from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 78.01% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lowered Vista Outdoor to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Roth Capital downgraded Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Vista Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of Vista Outdoor stock traded down $1.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.28. 12,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,167. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.70. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.28. Vista Outdoor has a 1-year low of $23.80 and a 1-year high of $52.69.

Institutional Trading of Vista Outdoor

About Vista Outdoor

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 7,775.0% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1,313.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories that serves hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.