Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) PT Raised to GBX 600 at Royal Bank of Canada

Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 550 ($6.36) to GBX 600 ($6.94) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LCSHF. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Lancashire from GBX 725 ($8.38) to GBX 760 ($8.79) in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lancashire from GBX 640 ($7.40) to GBX 675 ($7.80) in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Lancashire from GBX 700 ($8.09) to GBX 630 ($7.28) in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Lancashire from GBX 557 ($6.44) to GBX 550 ($6.36) in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Investec raised shares of Lancashire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $636.29.

Lancashire Price Performance

LCSHF traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.22. 3,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,897. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.25. Lancashire has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $7.50.

About Lancashire

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

