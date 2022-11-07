Lansing Street Advisors Has $987,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Lansing Street Advisors grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the quarter. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

IJR stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Monday, hitting $96.87. The company had a trading volume of 197,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,725,915. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.54. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

