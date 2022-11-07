LCX (LCX) Trading Up 11% Over Last Week

LCX (LCX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. One LCX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0553 or 0.00000268 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, LCX has traded 11% higher against the dollar. LCX has a total market capitalization of $42.64 million and approximately $9.30 million worth of LCX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

LCX Token Profile

LCX was first traded on June 6th, 2019. LCX’s total supply is 950,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 771,584,751 tokens. The official website for LCX is www.lcx.com. LCX’s official message board is www.lcx.com/insights. LCX’s official Twitter account is @lcx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LCX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LCX is building a blockchain ecosystem – enabling institutional, merchant and consumer access digital assets in a secure, trusted ecosystem.LCX aims to build a new infrastructure for digital finance, focusing on all aspects of compliance and regulation. Investing to build AML and KYC technology solutions at the institutional and consumer level, including on-chain analytics and surveillance for all crypto deposits and withdrawals.LCX is continuously engaging with policy makers, regulators, and financial institutions and will routinely participate in financial and security audits, as well as regulatory compliance reviews.”

