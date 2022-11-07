Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LECO. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 160.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. 74.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Lincoln Electric Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:LECO opened at $142.59 on Monday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $118.17 and a one year high of $148.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.16.

Lincoln Electric Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is currently 30.15%.

Several research firms have issued reports on LECO. StockNews.com cut shares of Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric to $162.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total transaction of $477,638.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,591.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total transaction of $477,638.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,591.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 10,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.12, for a total transaction of $1,435,896.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,416.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lincoln Electric

(Get Rating)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.