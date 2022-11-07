Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2,030.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 230.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John J. Morris sold 22,795 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.82, for a total value of $3,871,046.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,211,187.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $1,523,544.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,221 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,472,092.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,848 shares of company stock worth $9,258,942 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Waste Management Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WM shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.75.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $155.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.71. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $138.58 and a one year high of $175.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $164.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.33%.

Waste Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

See Also

