Legend Financial Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 2,429 FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000. FLEETCOR Technologies makes up about 0.5% of Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 72.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 18.0% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter valued at $447,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 17,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Alan King sold 1,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.38, for a total transaction of $308,041.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,265. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

FLT traded down $1.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $175.18. 8,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,280. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.22. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.69 and a 1-year high of $265.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $189.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $298.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered FLEETCOR Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $278.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $265.00 to $226.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.08.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

