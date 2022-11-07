Legend Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK)

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 56,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,658,000. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF comprises approximately 4.8% of Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 107,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,201,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the second quarter valued at about $7,637,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 1,013.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 47,165 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after buying an additional 13,745 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IAK traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $90.24. The company had a trading volume of 610 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,425. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.40. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a one year low of $77.83 and a one year high of $93.64.

