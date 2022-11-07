Level Four Advisory Services LLC Acquires 767 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EMR. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 5,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 740.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $89.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $100.00.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.08%.

Several research firms have weighed in on EMR. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.54.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

