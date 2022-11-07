Level Four Advisory Services LLC Buys 177 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 43,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.5% during the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 30,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth $2,373,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

STZ stock opened at $244.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.59 and a 1-year high of $261.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $236.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.36. The firm has a market cap of $45.17 billion, a PE ratio of 789.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.98.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 1.03%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 300.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Constellation Brands to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.64.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total value of $580,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,481.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Constellation Brands news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total transaction of $580,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,481.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.84, for a total value of $1,044,748.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,848,678.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

