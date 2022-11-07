Level Four Advisory Services LLC Buys 4,079 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,079 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MBA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter worth $243,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 6.6% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 109,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,687,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 170.6% in the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 77,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,206,000 after acquiring an additional 48,680 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter worth about $61,977,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 90.3% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE VLO opened at $129.75 on Monday. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $65.13 and a 52 week high of $146.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.39. The firm has a market cap of $51.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.66.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.43 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $44.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.16 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on VLO. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.38.

Insider Activity at Valero Energy

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $4,771,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,362,822. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Valero Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.