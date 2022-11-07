Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $2.32 Million Stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,799 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Security Financial Services INC. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 58.6% during the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $321,000.

Shares of LMBS stock opened at $46.79 on Monday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $46.62 and a 1 year high of $50.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.13.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th were paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 21st. This is a boost from First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

