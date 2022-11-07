Level Four Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,216 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. LVZ Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 17,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 9,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $54.08 on Monday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $49.92 and a one year high of $63.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.55.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.