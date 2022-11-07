Level Four Advisory Services LLC Purchases 15,585 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,585 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.05% of Alaska Air Group worth $2,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALK. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 34.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 10.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alaska Air Group Price Performance

Shares of ALK opened at $45.00 on Monday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.19 and a fifty-two week high of $61.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 112.15 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Insider Transactions at Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.14. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 3,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $150,322.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,254.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ALK shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $61.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen dropped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.30.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Featured Stories

