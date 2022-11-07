Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 5,555 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,555 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,652,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 172.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 330,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,195,000 after acquiring an additional 209,250 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 473.4% during the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 152,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 125,975 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,529,000. Finally, Haverford Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 2,095,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000,000 after purchasing an additional 112,404 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GEM stock opened at $26.83 on Monday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $25.11 and a one year high of $38.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.12.

