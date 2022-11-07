Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Gap Up to $18.31

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.31, but opened at $18.96. Li Auto shares last traded at $18.91, with a volume of 149,625 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LI shares. TheStreet lowered Li Auto from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. CLSA started coverage on Li Auto in a report on Monday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Li Auto from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.60.

Get Li Auto alerts:

Li Auto Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 billion. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Li Auto by 584.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Li Auto in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Li Auto in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Li Auto in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Li Auto in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.