Lifesci Capital Lowers Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) to Market Perform

Posted by on Nov 7th, 2022

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYSTGet Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Lifesci Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $12.00 price target on the stock. Lifesci Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on Oyster Point Pharma in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Oyster Point Pharma in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Oyster Point Pharma Price Performance

NASDAQ:OYST traded up $3.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.57. The stock had a trading volume of 10,185,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,457. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.22. Oyster Point Pharma has a one year low of $3.46 and a one year high of $19.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.26.

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYSTGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by ($0.23). Oyster Point Pharma had a negative return on equity of 207.45% and a negative net margin of 493.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 million. As a group, analysts expect that Oyster Point Pharma will post -6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 30.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 23.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 50.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 8,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 20.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oyster Point Pharma

(Get Rating)

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases in the United States. The company's product candidate is TYRVAYA, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.

See Also

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Oyster Point Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oyster Point Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.