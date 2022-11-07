Lifesci Capital Lowers Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) to Market Perform

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Lifesci Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $12.00 price target on the stock. Lifesci Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on Oyster Point Pharma in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Oyster Point Pharma in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Oyster Point Pharma Price Performance

NASDAQ:OYST traded up $3.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.57. The stock had a trading volume of 10,185,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,457. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.22. Oyster Point Pharma has a one year low of $3.46 and a one year high of $19.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Oyster Point Pharma ( NASDAQ:OYST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by ($0.23). Oyster Point Pharma had a negative return on equity of 207.45% and a negative net margin of 493.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 million. As a group, analysts expect that Oyster Point Pharma will post -6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 30.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 23.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 50.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 8,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 20.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oyster Point Pharma

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases in the United States. The company's product candidate is TYRVAYA, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.

