Lifesci Capital Lowers Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) to Market Perform

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Lifesci Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $12.00 price target on the stock. Lifesci Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.72% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on Oyster Point Pharma in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Oyster Point Pharma in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.
Oyster Point Pharma Price Performance
NASDAQ:OYST traded up $3.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.57. The stock had a trading volume of 10,185,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,457. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.22. Oyster Point Pharma has a one year low of $3.46 and a one year high of $19.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.26.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 30.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 23.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 50.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 8,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 20.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Oyster Point Pharma
Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases in the United States. The company's product candidate is TYRVAYA, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oyster Point Pharma (OYST)
- Bulls Vs Bears: Mullen Automotive Short Interest Grows
- Palantir Falls Into The Hands Of Value Investors
- The Analysts Can’t Keep Up with Arista Networks Stock
- 3 Reasons Amazon Will Deliver Better 2023 Returns
- A Turnaround is Brewing in Starbucks Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Oyster Point Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oyster Point Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.