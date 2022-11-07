Litecoin Cash 24 Hour Volume Hits $193.00 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $2.29 million and approximately $193.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 769,790,887 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 769,733,481.2084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00283838 USD and is up 0.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $995.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

