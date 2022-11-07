Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Hilton Capital Management LLC

Hilton Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 617 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.8% in the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the first quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 1,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the first quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.0% during the first quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 2,560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,448.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $6.43 on Monday, hitting $488.10. 26,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,678,212. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $328.20 and a 1-year high of $491.15. The company has a market capitalization of $127.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $426.28 and its 200 day moving average is $427.02.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 51.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $460.67.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

