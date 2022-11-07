Locus Chain (LOCUS) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.62 Million

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded down 10.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. Locus Chain has a market cap of $97.72 million and $1.62 million worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Locus Chain has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar. One Locus Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0612 or 0.00000295 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Locus Chain

Locus Chain’s launch date was April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,595,769,058 tokens. The official website for Locus Chain is locuschain.com. Locus Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@locus_10211. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Locus Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Locus Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Locus Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Locus Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

