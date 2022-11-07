Lokken Investment Group LLC Acquires 249 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.8% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.2% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 1,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.78.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 1.1 %

APD traded up $2.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $278.97. 42,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,202,484. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $245.38 and its 200 day moving average is $244.75. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.24 and a 12 month high of $316.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.79.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.13. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.