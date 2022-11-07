Lokken Investment Group LLC Boosts Stake in Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD)

Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,000 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Audacy worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Audacy during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Audacy in the first quarter worth $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Audacy by 149.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 28,411 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Audacy by 147.6% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 25,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 15,027 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Audacy in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Audacy from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Audacy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Audacy Price Performance

Audacy Profile

AUD stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $0.33. 5,969 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 703,824. Audacy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $3.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average of $0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market cap of $47.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.44.

Audacy, Inc, a multi-platform audio content and entertainment company, engages in the radio broadcasting business in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others, as well as offers integrated marketing solutions across its broadcast, digital, podcast, and event platforms.

