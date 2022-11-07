Lokken Investment Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA)

Lokken Investment Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Saga Communications worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Saga Communications by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Saga Communications by 41.4% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 21,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 6,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Saga Communications by 9.0% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 100,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 8,285 shares in the last quarter. 73.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Saga Communications in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Saga Communications Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SGA traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,200. The stock has a market cap of $144.42 million, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.33. Saga Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $29.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.81.

Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.82 million during the quarter. Saga Communications had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 7.56%.

Saga Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is a boost from Saga Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 37.72%. Saga Communications’s payout ratio is 70.42%.

About Saga Communications

Saga Communications, Inc, a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk.

