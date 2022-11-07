Lokken Investment Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,874 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in WSFS Financial by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in WSFS Financial by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,466 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in WSFS Financial by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $886,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WSFS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on WSFS Financial to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on WSFS Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

WSFS Financial Stock Up 1.3 %

WSFS traded up $0.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,081. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. WSFS Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $37.03 and a twelve month high of $56.30.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $176.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.59 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 22.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

WSFS Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WSFS Financial news, Director Francis J. Leto sold 3,087 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total transaction of $153,609.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,352.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other WSFS Financial news, Director Francis J. Leto sold 3,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total transaction of $153,609.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,352.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard Wright sold 3,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.66, for a total transaction of $185,728.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,456 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,724.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

Featured Stories

